Blue Barn Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,589 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 70,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 140,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.66.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

