BMO Capital Markets Cuts Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Price Target to $97.00

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $114.00 to $97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

STRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

STRA stock opened at $82.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $78.43 and a 1 year high of $123.62.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $311.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.18 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.39%.

In other Strategic Education news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $589,425.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,998,189.48. This represents a 6.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 31,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $3,116,374.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,723,690.23. This represents a 18.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 19.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,755 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 1,337.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 76.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,941,000 after purchasing an additional 173,225 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 11.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,628 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

