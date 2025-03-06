Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC Has $313,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.2% of Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla stock opened at $279.10 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $374.97 and its 200-day moving average is $318.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $897.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.81, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total transaction of $41,163,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,802. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,776,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $6,833,325.68. This represents a 20.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 422,386 shares of company stock valued at $153,916,675 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Phillip Securities lowered Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Capital upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.33.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

