BOX (NYSE:BOX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BOX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. BOX has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average is $32.62.

BOX announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 5,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $191,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,725. This represents a 10.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $325,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,999,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,592,503.70. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,758. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BOX by 10.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,900,000 after purchasing an additional 134,175 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in BOX during the third quarter worth $1,221,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,021,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter valued at $981,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

