Brokerages Set Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Target Price at $27.11

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.11.

Several research firms recently commented on CCL. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

NYSE:CCL opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $28.72.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 336,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 203,710 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,269 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,870,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

