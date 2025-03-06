Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Acquired by J.Safra Asset Management Corp

J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,453,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,840,000 after acquiring an additional 673,427 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,109,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,423,000 after acquiring an additional 376,254 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 933,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,364,000 after acquiring an additional 144,188 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 398,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,123,000 after acquiring an additional 82,548 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $39.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.43. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.48. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $45.29.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

