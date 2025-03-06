Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.300-1.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.700-9.300 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.87.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of BURL opened at $262.08 on Thursday. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $174.64 and a twelve month high of $298.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.02.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.95, for a total transaction of $140,765.30. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,936,573.15. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

