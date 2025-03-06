BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 836,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 814,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BuzzFeed Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BZFD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.01. 153,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,557. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $76.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.72. BuzzFeed has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $5.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BuzzFeed

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BuzzFeed by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 29,543 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

BuzzFeed Company Profile

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

