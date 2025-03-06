Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Up 24.4% in February

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the January 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.5 days.

Calian Group Stock Down 9.6 %

CLNFF stock opened at $27.28 on Thursday. Calian Group has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $41.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.17.

Get Calian Group alerts:

About Calian Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.