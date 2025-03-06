Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Up 24.4% in February

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the January 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.5 days.
Calian Group Stock Down 9.6 %
CLNFF stock opened at $27.28 on Thursday. Calian Group has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $41.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.17.
About Calian Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Calian Group
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.