Candriam S.C.A. Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,291 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $65,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $353,394,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,905 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $396.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $381.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $151.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $384.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.15.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

