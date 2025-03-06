Candriam S.C.A. Cuts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,702 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 46,582 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $91,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $158.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.29. The company has a market cap of $175.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $149.43 and a 12-month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $509,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,716,927. This represents a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares in the company, valued at $80,596.63. This represents a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,045 shares of company stock valued at $7,752,423 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

