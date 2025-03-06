Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) is Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s 3rd Largest Position

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 813,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,050 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF accounts for about 8.4% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $18,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $155,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.38. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $23.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

