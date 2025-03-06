Carmel Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for about 0.7% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 21.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,533 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 73.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 74.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 276,506 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,059,000 after buying an additional 117,730 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 300,661 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,209,000 after buying an additional 33,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on Illumina from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays cut Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.25.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $85.69 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.18 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.