Celanese (NYSE:CE) Upgraded at Vertical Research

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Vertical Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $66.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $73.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup raised Celanese to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Celanese from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Celanese from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.31.

Get Celanese alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CE

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $54.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. Celanese has a 1-year low of $45.94 and a 1-year high of $172.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Celanese by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Celanese by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 739.1% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.