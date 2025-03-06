Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Holdings Cut by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 40,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CVE opened at $12.35 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.99.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.1269 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 40.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

