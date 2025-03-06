CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,901,000 after buying an additional 299,173 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,792,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,202,000 after buying an additional 225,109 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in CF Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,928,670. This trade represents a 1.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,745. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,889 shares of company stock worth $1,130,955. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $76.32 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $98.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.56.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.15.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

