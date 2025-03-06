Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $412.17 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,477,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,288 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $412,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $277.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.45.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $271.10 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $307.52. The company has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $282.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.41.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,089,714.45. The trade was a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total transaction of $292,463.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.