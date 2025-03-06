Chung Wu Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000. AppLovin makes up approximately 0.8% of Chung Wu Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APP. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth $550,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in AppLovin by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $535,070,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 15,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.07, for a total value of $5,000,040.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,526,219.35. This trade represents a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 1,676 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.39, for a total transaction of $597,309.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,058,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,066,927.65. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,947 shares of company stock valued at $140,740,416 in the last ninety days. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AppLovin from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $202.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $220.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.29.

AppLovin Stock Down 2.8 %

AppLovin stock opened at $318.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $106.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.30. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $59.30 and a 52-week high of $525.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $366.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.26.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. Equities analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

