CIBC Cuts Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$75.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities set a C$81.00 target price on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$78.55.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.8 %

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$69.70 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$60.68 and a 12-month high of C$80.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$73.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$73.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.00%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.