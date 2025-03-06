Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Clariant Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLZNY opened at $11.57 on Monday. Clariant has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $17.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.27.

About Clariant

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

