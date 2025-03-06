Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Clariant Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLZNY opened at $11.57 on Monday. Clariant has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $17.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.27.
About Clariant
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clariant
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 2 Stocks Insiders Are Buying and 1 They’re Selling
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 2 Must-Have Stocks as Consumers Prioritize Needs Over Wants
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.