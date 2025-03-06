Cloud Storage Stocks Worth Watching – March 5th

NetApp, Commvault Systems, Tuya, Alarm.com, and Backblaze are the five Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks are shares of companies that offer cloud-based data storage services, allowing users and businesses to store, manage, and access data remotely over the internet. These companies often operate large data centers and invest in advanced technology to secure and efficiently process vast amounts of information, making them attractive to investors anticipating the continued growth of cloud computing and digital transformation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

NTAP traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $94.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. NetApp has a 12 month low of $92.59 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTAP

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.48. The stock had a trading volume of 124,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,685. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $93.48 and a one year high of $190.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVLT

Tuya (TUYA)

Tuya Inc. offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Shares of NYSE:TUYA traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,572,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,164. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93. Tuya has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TUYA

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

ALRM stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.62. The company had a trading volume of 53,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,417. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $76.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALRM

Backblaze (BLZE)

Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

NASDAQ:BLZE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.17. 76,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,140. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $273.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.92. Backblaze has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $12.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLZE

Read More