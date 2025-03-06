CMO Group (LON:CMO) Trading 20.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of CMO Group PLC (LON:CMO – Get Free Report) traded up 20.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). 938,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,666,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

The stock has a market cap of £962,552.94, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.90.

CMO was founded in 2008 as Construction Materials Online by four individuals with a traditional merchants background who spotted an opportunity to disrupt what remains a predominantly offline sector by launching a dedicated online roofing merchant. Roofing Superstore made its first commercial sale in 2009.

Drainage Superstore was the second organic addition to the Group, making its first commercial sale in 2014 followed by a third organic addition, Insulation Superstore in 2015.

