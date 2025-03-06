Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Raised to Strong-Buy at Cibc World Mkts

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cibc World Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CIGI. CIBC started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $128.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $101.01 and a 12 month high of $156.96.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.35%. On average, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 23.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 7,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $702,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Colliers International Group by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,581,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

