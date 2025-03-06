Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Coloplast A/S from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group raised Coloplast A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Coloplast A/S Price Performance

Shares of CLPBY opened at $11.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. Coloplast A/S has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Coloplast A/S had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coloplast A/S will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

