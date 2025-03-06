Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 939 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in RTX were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 296.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $129.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $172.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $89.44 and a 1 year high of $135.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

