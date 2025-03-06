Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 951 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $64.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.30. The company has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $83.32.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 14.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Carrier Global from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Carrier Global

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.