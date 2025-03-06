Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires Shares of 2,881 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,881 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 266.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $2,899,230.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,727,505.67. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $228,920.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 268,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,347,850.04. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,083 shares of company stock worth $3,309,794. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $81.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.82.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

