Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 11,968 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $7,573,000. SMART Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $873,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 182.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 400,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 258,549 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 12.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 256,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 28,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 38.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,495,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,150,000 after purchasing an additional 686,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IRT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $21.48 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.31, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.23.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 1.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

