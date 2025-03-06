Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $738,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,962 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 676.2% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 709.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total value of $1,851,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,198,700.75. The trade was a 5.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at $15,325,061.40. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $4,577,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Melius upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Melius Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.64.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $190.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $207.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

