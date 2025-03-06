Critical Analysis: Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) and Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:NAMI)

Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:NAMI – Get Free Report) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares and Vasta Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A Vasta Platform -3.32% 1.61% 0.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Vasta Platform shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Vasta Platform shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares $407.87 million 0.57 N/A N/A N/A Vasta Platform $1.53 billion 0.17 -$16.78 million ($0.07) -45.29

This table compares Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares and Vasta Platform”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vasta Platform.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares and Vasta Platform, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares 0 0 0 0 0.00 Vasta Platform 2 0 0 0 1.00

Vasta Platform has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.36%. Given Vasta Platform’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares

(Get Free Report)

Jinxin Technology Holding Co. engages in the provision of digital content services. The company was founded in August 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Vasta Platform

(Get Free Report)

Vasta Platform Limited provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company offers digital and printed textbooks, teacher handbooks, exercise books, multidisciplinary subject books, and student evaluations; and PAR platform that allows schools to select their preferred books and materials and follow their own specific teaching methods. It also provides traditional learning systems under the Anglo, Pitágoras, Rede Cristã de Educação, Maxi Ético, Fibonacci, Mackenzie, and Amplia brands; ongoing training for educators; and services to partner schools, including consulting services for school management and the organization of events, and a proprietary and differentiated evaluation system for partner schools and their students. In addition, the company offers Plurall that provides a digital learning experience and allows for tailor-made adjustments for each school; Plurall Maestro that develops digital solutions to help educators in planning and conducting classes; PROFS, a teacher training program; O Líder em Mim, a program with content, methodology, teaching material, and training to develop leadership; English Stars, an English educational platform; EduAll, a bilingual program to enhance its current solutions; Plurall Olímpico, a content for scientific competitions; MindMakers to develop leadership, collaboration, and persistence through multidisciplinary problem-solving exercises; Matific that provides interactive learning environments and adaptable worksheets; Plurall Store; Plurall Adapta for adaptive learning sessions; Plurall MeuProf to connect students with professors for private tutoring; Prepara to prepare students for external assessments; Leader in Me to develop socio-emotional competencies of K12 students; Education Systems, a structured teaching system for K12 students and teachers; and Prepara ENEM. Vasta Platform Limited was founded in 1966 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.