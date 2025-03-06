CrowdStrike’s (CRWD) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CRWD. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.10.

Shares of CRWD opened at $365.44 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $455.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.56, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,214 shares in the company, valued at $42,459,423.38. The trade was a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,387,254 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 316,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,772,000 after purchasing an additional 51,134 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $955,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

