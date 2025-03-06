Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $106,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $265.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $234.18 and a 1 year high of $285.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.