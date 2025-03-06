Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,047 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $22,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 56.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $287.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $238.85 and a twelve month high of $302.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.11.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chubb

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.