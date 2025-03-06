Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,185,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018,513 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $120,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,380,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,110,000 after buying an additional 5,171,340 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 737.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,982,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,986 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 579.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,295,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,952,000 after buying an additional 1,105,355 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,654,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 932,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,463,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,359,000 after purchasing an additional 756,966 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of CWK stock opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 1.39%. Analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

(Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

