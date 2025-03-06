Cypress Capital Group Sells 2,182 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,353,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 341,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,601,000 after buying an additional 60,685 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 75,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock opened at $84.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $84.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.97 and its 200 day moving average is $79.80.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.