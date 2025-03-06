Cypress Capital Group Sells 291 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Equinix were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Equinix by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,826,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,405,000 after buying an additional 81,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,591,000 after buying an additional 33,277 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,938,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,847,000 after buying an additional 44,471 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Equinix by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,180,000 after buying an additional 203,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,860,000 after purchasing an additional 40,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $921.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a PE ratio of 107.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $926.24 and its 200 day moving average is $906.92. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.14 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 219.42%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,184 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $909.82, for a total value of $2,896,866.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,085,186.32. The trade was a 12.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $909.51, for a total value of $1,246,028.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,268.79. The trade was a 24.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,054 shares of company stock worth $17,466,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EQIX. Barclays lifted their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Equinix from $1,033.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $995.24.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

