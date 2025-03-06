Cypress Capital Group Sells 6,129 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 447.1% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 42,001 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 85.0% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 231,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 106,326 shares during the period. Finally, GEN Financial Management INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $68.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.34. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $73.38. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 14.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

