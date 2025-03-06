Cypress Capital Group Sells 98 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Diageo were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Diageo by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $114.12 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $105.72 and a 1 year high of $151.76. The stock has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.44 and a 200 day moving average of $124.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.42%.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.