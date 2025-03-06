Cypress Capital Group Trims Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cypress Capital Group cut its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Welltower were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Welltower by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 36,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 46,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WELL opened at $154.95 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.87 and a 52-week high of $158.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.30. The stock has a market cap of $99.37 billion, a PE ratio of 99.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.35.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

