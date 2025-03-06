Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $10.04 Million Stock Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,160 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $10,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 10,909.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 51.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,132,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 384,374 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 83.4% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth $350,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCRN. Benchmark cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of CCRN opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.28 million, a P/E ratio of -337.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $19.25.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

