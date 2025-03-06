Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50,580 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Up 1.3 %

IQV opened at $186.04 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $179.28 and a one year high of $261.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IQVIA

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.