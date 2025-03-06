Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 103,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $12,997,173.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 777,347 shares in the company, valued at $97,386,032.16. This represents a 11.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 929,407 shares of company stock worth $113,411,626 in the last three months. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 3.4 %

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $97.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.04. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.93 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DELL. Melius Research upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

