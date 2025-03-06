Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

DBD has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Shares of DBD stock opened at $43.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.39 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average is $44.00. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $51.81.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.25). Diebold Nixdorf had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Emanuel R. Pearlman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $87,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,200. This trade represents a 4.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after buying an additional 89,840 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 446,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 162,975 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth $7,901,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Stories

