Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Sold by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, MilWealth Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 636.1% in the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $47.44 on Thursday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.06 and a one year high of $47.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.31.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

