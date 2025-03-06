Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD) Shares Sold by Menlo Advisors LLC

Menlo Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares accounts for about 0.1% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $64,000.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

AAPD stock opened at $16.20 on Thursday. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $23.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

About Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

