Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $74.11, but opened at $69.56. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $71.67, with a volume of 233,679 shares.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 3.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $21,703,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $3,473,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 8,493.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 31,087 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 384.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 23,238 shares during the period. Finally, Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,630,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

