DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $82.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.64 and a 200-day moving average of $78.28. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $107.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DocuSign from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DOCU

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.78, for a total transaction of $1,524,194.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,394,510.78. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 581,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $56,437,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 906,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,959,967.20. This represents a 39.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 686,010 shares of company stock valued at $66,102,694. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.