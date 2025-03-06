enCore Energy (CVE:EU) Trading Down 45.6% – Time to Sell?

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 45.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.97. Approximately 4,139,132 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,166% from the average daily volume of 326,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.62.

enCore Energy Stock Up 4.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$340.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.88.

Get enCore Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at enCore Energy

In related news, Director William Morris Sheriff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$49,392.00. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for enCore Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enCore Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.