Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) General Counsel Matthew Campobasso Sells 1,081 Shares of Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Matthew Campobasso sold 1,081 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $12,409.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 72,641 shares in the company, valued at $833,918.68. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Campobasso also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Matthew Campobasso sold 976 shares of Enfusion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $9,886.88.

Enfusion Price Performance

Enfusion stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. Enfusion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enfusion

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Enfusion had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $52.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,926,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,848,000 after acquiring an additional 370,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 21,183 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,035,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 59,700 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 3,255.9% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,000,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 971,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENFN. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Enfusion from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Enfusion from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

