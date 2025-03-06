Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.53 and last traded at $33.03. Approximately 1,159,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,785,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.20.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 110,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 26,032 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 140,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,970 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $420,037,000 after buying an additional 1,225,988 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.